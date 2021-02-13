Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after buying an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

NYT stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $26.13 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

