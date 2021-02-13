Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,816,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,993,000 after purchasing an additional 527,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,742,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,077,000 after buying an additional 769,010 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,646,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,790,000 after buying an additional 596,433 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,498,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,318,000 after buying an additional 60,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,437,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,300,000 after buying an additional 57,047 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.80.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from The Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

