Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 296 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 97.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 998,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,462,000 after buying an additional 492,243 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in Atmos Energy by 27.3% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,642,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 352,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Atmos Energy by 43.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 336,893 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Atmos Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,054,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,525,000 after purchasing an additional 299,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Atmos Energy by 321.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 261,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,533,000 after purchasing an additional 199,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE ATO opened at $91.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.47 and a 200-day moving average of $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $77.92 and a 1-year high of $121.08.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.