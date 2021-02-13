Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PZZA. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens increased their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.47.

Shares of PZZA opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.64. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $110.33. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In related news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 72.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

