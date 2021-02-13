Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,912 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the third quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

