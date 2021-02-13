Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.03

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) (LON:PAF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.03 and traded as high as $23.60. Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 1,185,509 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.51. The firm has a market cap of £428.09 million and a PE ratio of 9.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.03.

Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources PLC (PAF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.