PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 155.9% from the January 14th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of PainReform in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get PainReform alerts:

NASDAQ PRFX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,997. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51. PainReform has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.85.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of pain in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a product based on local anesthetic ropivacaine, which completed Phase II clinical study in hernia repair. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Herzeliya, Israel.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.