Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTLC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:PTLC opened at $34.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11.

