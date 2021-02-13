Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.89 and last traded at $107.73. 2,377,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,871,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Overstock.com news, insider David J. Nielsen sold 1,300 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $88,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,102.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,067 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,647. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $55,338,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

