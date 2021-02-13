Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading 6.8% Higher

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.89 and last traded at $107.73. 2,377,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,871,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.90.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.98, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after buying an additional 728,174 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after buying an additional 113,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the third quarter valued at about $55,338,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
