Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALK. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $57.56 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cfra raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,830 shares of company stock worth $920,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.