Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,827 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

