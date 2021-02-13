Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 48,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $486.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.55. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $487.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.