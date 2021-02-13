Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBI Investments grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2,241.7% in the fourth quarter. WBI Investments now owns 58,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $314,828. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average of $85.17. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

FBHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

