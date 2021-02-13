Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD opened at $277.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.