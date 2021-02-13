Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 67 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 23.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 147.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 28.3% during the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $458.95.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $380.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.69 and its 200 day moving average is $409.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

