Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing ONS-5010 which is a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration which is in clinical stage. Outlook Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Oncobiologics Inc., is based in Cranbury, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $321.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ghiath M. Sukhtian bought 8,360,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $8,360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Syntone Ventures Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,823,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,823,045. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLK. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 158.3% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,743,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,468 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Outlook Therapeutics by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 52,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

