Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.56-2.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.552-13.552 billion.
Shares of Otsuka stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. 13,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,361. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.
Otsuka Company Profile
