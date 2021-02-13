Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.56-2.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.552-13.552 billion.

Shares of Otsuka stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. 13,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,361. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $23.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.03.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of central nervous system, oncology, cardiovascular system, gastroenterology, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and I.V. solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

