OST (OST) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last week, OST has traded up 17.2% against the dollar. One OST token can now be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $16.55 million and $2.43 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.89 or 0.01079201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00055746 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.07 or 0.05634862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019301 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00034676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

About OST

OST is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OST is ost.com . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OST

