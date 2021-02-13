Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$27.50

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$21.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.93.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) stock opened at C$14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -16.05. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.39.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total transaction of C$412,149.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

