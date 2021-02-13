Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DNNGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.60. Ørsted A/S has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

