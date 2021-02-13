Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 17,791 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:HSMV) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,791 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

HSMV opened at $30.62 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Small/Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $30.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.66.

