Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

DVY stock opened at $103.26 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $106.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

