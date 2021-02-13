Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 161,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $187.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.71. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $188.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

