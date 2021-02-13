Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 3,868 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 142,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.40 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

