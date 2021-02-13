Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aflac by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,804,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,645,000 after purchasing an additional 546,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Aflac stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $52.82.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,056 shares of company stock valued at $3,326,414. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

