Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 3,367 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,942 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $16,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NKE opened at $142.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

