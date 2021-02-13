Origin Dollar Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $6.47 million and $11,044.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00061505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00278681 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00081351 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00091775 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066109 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 6,435,490 tokens. Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

