OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) Trading Down 23%

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) dropped 23% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.33 and last traded at C$5.87. Approximately 4,170,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,553,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.62.

OGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) to C$3.48 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -5.16.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (OGI.TO) (TSE:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

