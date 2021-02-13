Orchid Trading Up 54.4% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 54.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001395 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $240.27 million and $152.18 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.01053768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.39 or 0.05562901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

