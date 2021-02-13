Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Trading Up 7.8%

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)’s share price was up 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 929,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 825,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORMP shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 424.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,963 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 197,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

