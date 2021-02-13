Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 153.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

