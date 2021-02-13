Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.26% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of DOX opened at $77.59 on Thursday. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $78.03. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amdocs will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,857,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,124,773,000 after acquiring an additional 201,127 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amdocs by 24.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,382,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,967 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Amdocs by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,539,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,142,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,232,000 after buying an additional 347,288 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,154,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,752,000 after buying an additional 178,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

