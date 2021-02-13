Oppenheimer Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $70.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.78.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The company has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $3,693,605.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,460 shares of company stock worth $14,918,537 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,709 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,553 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Twitter by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 86,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

