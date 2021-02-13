Oppenheimer Raises NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $45.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.89.

Shares of NCR opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. NCR has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NCR’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in NCR by 2,203.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NCR during the third quarter worth about $31,068,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 57.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,720,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,741 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,531,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

