Ontology Trading 79.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00002481 BTC on exchanges. Ontology has a market cap of $940.28 million and $856.84 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 79.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00046543 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00353859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014186 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015165 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011485 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009283 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 807,932,992 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

