OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.43.

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF stock opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average of $38.76. OneMain has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $3.95 per share. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,103,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,540,428.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.