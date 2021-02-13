Omega Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Omega Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.6% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,843.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,670.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

