Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Takes Position in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $294,712.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,817.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 38,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $1,366,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,463 shares in the company, valued at $8,004,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.00. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $62.98.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $511.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.79 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. Atkore International Group’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

