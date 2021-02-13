Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,835.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 62,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 58,997 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000.

BSCT stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.15.

