Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $213,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,293 shares of company stock worth $11,207,401 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UNH stock opened at $328.24 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

