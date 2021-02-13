Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.80.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $291.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.33. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $356,777.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total value of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. grew its stake in Okta by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306,924 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Okta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 137.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

