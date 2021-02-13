Offshift Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.30 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00014405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 276.5% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $5.30 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,071.72 or 1.00099149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042785 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077861 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Offshift Token Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.