Offshift Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.30 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Offshift token can now be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00014405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Offshift has traded up 276.5% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $12.16 million and $5.30 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,071.72 or 1.00099149 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00042785 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004949 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00077861 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002088 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003286 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.
Offshift Token Profile
Offshift Token Trading
Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.
