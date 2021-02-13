Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Upgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Office Properties Income Trust from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

