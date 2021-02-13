Ocean Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $480.10 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. In the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market capitalization of $480.10 million and $152.77 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.01053768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.39 or 0.05562901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol (CRYPTO:OCEAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 coins and its circulating supply is 419,026,837 coins. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com . Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data. Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data. On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract. Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website. “

Ocean Protocol Coin Trading

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

