Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Trading Down 9.1%

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.68. 1,196,937 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 20,455,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

The stock has a market cap of $37.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Obalon Therapeutics stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC owned 0.56% of Obalon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. Its product includes medical balloon technology for weight loss therapy which consists of a capsule containing a balloon that is swallowed and then remotely inflated.

