O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Update

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OIIIF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,728. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of O3 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

