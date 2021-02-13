NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 404,300 shares, a growth of 123.0% from the January 14th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWSZF stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

NWS Company Profile

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

