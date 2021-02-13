NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $11.58 on Friday, reaching $598.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,368,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,312. The company has a market capitalization of $370.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $611.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $534.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $519.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

