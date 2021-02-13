nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.3% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $92,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVT opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -80.69 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

