Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NUEM opened at $38.00 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $31.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20.

